Summer Concert Series

THE GRAND OLE OPRY and NASHVILLE concert series WHISKEY JAM will join forces for the OPRY PLAZA Summer Concert Series. It kicks off TOMORROW (5/26) at 5p (CT) at the OPRY HOUSE, and will continue every FRIDAY and SATURDAY through LABOR DAY weekend. A special CMA FEST week TUESDAY night show featuring JULIA COLE will be on JUNE 6th.

OPRY PLAZA Summer Concert Series Powered by WHISKEY JAM will feature performances by CHRIS FERRARA (5/26), KAYLEY BISHOP (5/27), DAVES HIGHWAY (6/2), EMILY ANN ROBERTS (6/3) and COLE (6/6), with more artists to be announced.

"We are thrilled to have WHISKEY JAM join our annual OPRY PLAZA Summer Concert Series this year,” said OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Dir./Artist Relations & Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT. “WHISKEY JAM provides an important community for emerging artists to connect, collaborate and perform, and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on their efforts as we showcase incredible music every weekend before the OPRY shows throughout the summer.”

