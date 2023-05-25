New Weekly Podcast

Spiritualist and psychic AMANDA RIEGER GREEN is hosting a new podcast for PREMIERE NETWORKS and “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” co-host AMY BROWN’s AMY BROWN PODCAST NETWORK. “SOUL SESSIONS WITH AMANDA RIEGER GREEN” will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS.

“AMANDA is truly talented at helping people discover their full potential,” said BROWN. “I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the network as she guides listeners who want to live a more fulfilling life.”

“I’m excited to share the ‘SOUL SESSIONS’ podcast and ignite a divine spark, a higher vibrational frequency in the minds and hearts of listeners,” added GREEN. “May it be faith building, fear healing and healthfully contagious, in the most healthful uplifting of ways. I’m so thankful to AMY and her exceptionally talented podcast team for this opportunity.”

« see more Net News