iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO has hired JESS C as Co-Host and Producer for THE JV SHOW.

JESS C joins KYLD from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KDON//MONTEREY, CA, where she’s been midday host and Promotions Director. Additionally, she's been heard on several national Custom and Format Center stations, including both iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WJMN (JAM'N 94.5)/ BOSTON and iHEARTMEDIA Latin Top 40 KZEP (104.5 LATINO HITS)/SAN ANTONIO. JESS was born in MEXICO and raised in SALINAS. She’s bi-lingual and familiar with THE BAY AREA.

iHEARTMEDIA VP CHR Programming/SAN FRANCISCO MARK ADAMS said of JESS, "She’s passionate, thorough, and thoughtful, and possesses a strong social media acumen which will benefit both the morning show and station. I’m excited for her to join SELENA and GRAHAM as we continue to evolve THE JV SHOW on WILD. Her first day will be MONDAY, JUNE 5th. When you see her, please be sure to welcome her SAN FRANCISCO!"

