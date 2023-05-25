Mental Health Project

REPUBLIC RECORDS recording artist NOAH KAHAN announces THE BUSYHEAD PROJECT, his new mental health initiative that shares its name with his 2019 debut album. THE BUSYHEAD PROJECT will join forces with a handful of national and local organizations to increase mental health awareness, amplify discussion, and democratize resources. KAHAN is donating a portion of every ticket sold on the upcoming summer leg of his Stick Season Tour.



KAHAN shares, “When I was a kid, I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I had all these dark thoughts and dark feelings and felt alone and scared of my brain all the time. I had an understanding family and friends and a supportive community, but I felt afraid to talk about what I was going through because I was scared I would sound crazy. Some of the only times I felt connected to anyone was through music. I’d hear a song that felt like its lyrics were ripped straight from my heart and my experience, and for 3 or 4 minutes I felt less alone and less afraid. As I began to make music, I made an effort to write lyrics about how I was feeling, in the hopes that maybe someone out there would feel less alone when they listened to it, like I did growing up. As a non-college educated professional musician, this felt like all I could do: to try to make people feel heard and understood and less uncomfortable in their own brains. I never felt equipped to endeavor anything beyond just writing songs.”



He continues, “This year, my team and I started talking about how we could push the effort further. We wanted to find a bigger way to reduce stigma and provide resources to people struggling with their mental health. My incredible management team and many other wonderful partners and I got together to create an initiative, with the goal of raising a million dollars for organizations specializing in mental health awareness and resources. I’ve been given so many wonderful opportunities in my career, and it really is all for nothing if I don’t try and give back to the community that has supported me. If I can help anyone get through their struggles, it will be the proudest achievement of my career. So, I present to you: THE BUSYHEAD PROJECT.”



Learn more about THE BUSYHEAD PROJECT here.

