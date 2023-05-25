DeSantis

Should FLORIDA Governor RON DESANTIS have considered a different technology for the announcement of his Presidential candidacy WEDNESDAY night? In a post at NUVOODOO's website, RUSS GILBERT makes the argument that DESANTIS, whose appearance with ELON MUSK on TWITTER Spaces fell victim to technical problems, would have been much better off making the announcement on a tried and true technology: AM radio.

In the post, GILBERT ticks off several reasons AM radio would have been a better choice, from TWITTER crashing after hitting 100,000 users, technical issues, incremental costs, and long buffering periods.

Read GILBERT's analysis here.

