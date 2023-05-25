New Music City HQ

Music streaming service NAPSTER is moving its corporate headquarters from SEATTLE to NASHVILLE. CEO JON VLASSOPULOS, who joined the company last fall, had moved his family to MUSIC CITY from CALIFORNIA during the pandemic, and his hire set the stage for the rest of the company to follow.

Citing a NAPSTER press release, the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL quotes VLASSOPULOS as saying, "NASHVILLE is the most exciting city in AMERICA right now both culturally and economically. Looking at how the city of NASHVILLE supports businesses, especially those involved in the music industry, the decision to move NAPSTER’s headquarters here was a no-brainer.”

The BUSINESS JOURNAL says it is unclear how many jobs the company will move to NASHVILLE, but the release says it is hiring "both locally and globally." It currently has seven NASHVILLE positions listed on its website, three of them VP roles. In addition to SEATTLE, the company has other offices in LONDON, PARIS, MUNICH and SAO PAULO.

"NAPSTER disrupted the music industry when it was founded in 1999," the BUSINESS JOURNAL reports. "Now, the company is turning its attention to Web3, or blockchain technology."

« see more Net News