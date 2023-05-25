Sheryl Crow (Photo Credit: Dove Shore)

CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA's THE MORNING X WITH BARNES & LESLIE had ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME 2023 inductee SHERYL CROW on-air this morning at 7:05a (ET) and she talked about how she was almost in FLEETWOOD MAC. STEVIE NICKS first spilled the beans on the little-known fact onstage last FRIDAY (5/19) during NASHVILLE show with BILLY JOEL, when CROW came out to sing "Landslide" with her.

CROW confirmed the rock & roll history today on 99X, indicating that she did in fact make the difficult decision to turn down the opportunity to step in as a FLEETWOOD MAC band member when CHRISTINE MCVIE stopped touring, something she has to date never publicly discussed. CROW revealed that she turned the band down because she had two babies at the time, WYATT and LEVI, now 16 and 13, respectively – both of whom were on hand FRIDAY night to see their mom perform with NICKS.

During the interview, CROW revealed what musicians inspire her, what she thinks about being inducted into the 2023 class of the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, and why she did not go out with former 99X MORNING X co-host JIMMY BARON (who was in-studio as guest today) when he asked her out in 1996, when she first visited 99X. CROW said, "He wasn’t strong enough to be my man." Find the full interview on-demand here.

Below is a flashback photo of 99X’s STEVE BARNES carrying STEVE NICKS.

« see more Net News