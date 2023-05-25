Kardinal Offishall

CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK will honor hip-hop artist and TV personality KARDINAL OFFISHALL with its Social Justice Award at the CMW MUSIC SUMMIT on JUNE 10. The CMW MUSIC SUMMIT runs JUNE 8-10.

CMW Pres. NEILL DIXON commented, "KARDINAL has been a positive force in the Canadian music industry for over two decades. In addition to his unmatched career, he has been a generous philanthropist, lifting others up as his star rose."

As a rapper, KARDINAL OFFISHALL has worked with AKON, LADY GAGA, RIHANNA and more. He serves as a judge on TV's CANADA'S GOT TALENT.

