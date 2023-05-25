Shomby

The MIAMI HEAT’s unlikely journey to the NBA playoffs provides inspiration for COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY’s latest column for ALL ACCESS. The team, SHOMBY says, “devised a culture that demands hard work and discipline, yet calls also for loyalty and caring for their team members. They are committed in every way to the improvement of every player …on and off the court. Most importantly, every player, going in, knows the team’s mission.”

He notes that this culture is “a mentality that permeates from the top down to the level of locker room attendants.” But as someone who has had the privilege of programming several stations/clusters that developed that same type of culture, SHOMBY explains how its done. As with the NBA’s HEAT, in radio “it begins at the top with a management team willing to make decisions to make the staff better” and instilling a station culture and core values in the rest of the team.

