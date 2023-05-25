Saluting Military

Country music stars lined up to honor first responders and Gold Star families for a one night only special, COUNTRY MUSIC SALUTES AMERICA'S HEROES. The special, taped outside of BILLY BOB'S TEXAS in FORT WORTH, will air in various markets across the country beginning on MEMORIAL DAY weekend.

The event featured performances by TANYA TUCKER, DENNIS QUAID, JELLY ROLL, IAN MUNSICK, THE FRONTMEN and others. During the taping, the nonprofit TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION surprised a Gold Star family with a mortgage-free home. The family of fallen ARMY Captain TORRE MALLARD, SR. was presented the life changing news by TUNNEL TO TOWERS CEO FRANK SILLER and QUAID in front of the thousands in attendance, largely first responders, active duty military and veterans. Special appearances throughout the evening included three-time SUPER BOWL champions CHAD HENNINGS and DARREN WOODSON as well as singers SCOTTY HASTING, KYLIE FREY and MIKAYLA LANE.

SILLER said, “It is so special to see some of Country music's brightest stars come out and take the stage to support our veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families. I am honored they are joining us on our mission to provide mortgage-free homes to AMERICA’s real heroes, like the family of fallen ARMY Captain TORRE MALLARD, SR."

TUNNEL TO TOWERS assists veterans, first responders and GOLD STAR families, and has raised more than $500 million in support of our nation’s heroes and their families.

