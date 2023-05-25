Chapin (Photo: Black River Entertainment)

BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING has signed songwriter McCALL CHAPIN. In 2018, the TALLAHASSEE, FL native moved to NASHVILLE, where she studied songwriting at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. During her time at BELMONT, CHAPIN began making a name for herself. which included the opportunity to write for WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC as a songwriting intern. This opportunity put her in the room with notable hitmakers and opened many doors.

BLACK RIVER VP/Publishing REBEKAH GORDON said, "McCALL was a stand-out, no brainer writer to pursue as a partner with BLACK RIVER. I’m beyond excited for the rest of the music community to get to know her amazing ability to craft a song that is impactful to audiences from all genres. She is an exceptional human being, and I’m so proud to be a part of her career as a future hit songwriter.”

CHAPIN added, “I am so excited that I get to call BLACK RIVER home. From the moment I met the team, I was so drawn to their passion for well-crafted songs and loved the way they champion their writers. I feel that they share my vision for the future, and I just can’t wait to see what we do together.”

