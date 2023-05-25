Live On SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM announced that DAVE MATTHEWS will play a special invitation-only concert exclusively for SIRIUSXM at IRVING PLAZA in NEW YORK CITY on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7th, airing at 8p (ET) on the DAVE MATTHEWS BAND RADIO (Ch. 30) and will be available on the SXM APP.

"DAVE MATTHEWS: Live & Acoustic" will feature an acoustic set with music from DAVE MATTHEWS BAND’s recently released 10th studio album, "Walk Around The Moon," as well as other fan favorites, including the record's three singles, “Madman’s Eyes,” “Monsters,” and the title track.

SIRIUSXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win tickets to see the show through the SXM APP on DAVE MATTHEWS BAND RADIO through THURSDAY, JUNE 1st. For all entry details and official rules, go here.

Said SIRIUSXM President/COO SCOTT GREENSTEIN, “Dave Matthews’ music has one of the most loyal and long-lasting fan bases amongst entertainers. We are thrilled to give listeners an exclusive one-night only experience with Dave performing fan favorites as well as new music acoustically."

Every FRIDAY night, the channel is exclusively broadcasting live concerts from DAVE MATTHEWS BAND’s 2023 tour as part of the "DMB FRIDAY Night Concert Series."

