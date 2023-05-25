Mark Wallengren

BENZTOWN released two new episodes of "CHACHI Loves Everybody," an original podcast featuring the company's President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES.

The first new episode features CHACHI’s recent chat with MARK WALLENGREN, former host of “The MARK & KIM Show” on KOST/L.A., for which he and his co-host KIM AMIDON received a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.

CHACHI doubles down with radio’s most prominent figures, as he talks to SCOTT HERMAN, former Chief Operating Officer of CBS RADIO, in the second new episode.

To listen to both, go here.

