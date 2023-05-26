Programming Opportunity

SUN BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WFFY (FLY 98-5)/FORT MYERS, FL PD ROB MORRIS continues his search for a full-time air personality/programming talent. Current WFFY APD/afternoon personality, ALVIN "A-RICH" RICHARDSON is heading back to DENVER for family reasons. RICHARDSON wraps up his work at WFFY on JUNE 23.

To succeed RICHARDSON, MORRIS is looking for someone driven to entertain, to connect with listeners and who understands programming fundamentals.

SUN BROADCASTING is a private, family-owned TV and radio media company and if you can deliver a great daily, live show and connect via social media and appearance, this gig could be for you.

Are you a strategic and tactical thinker? Rush your resume, social media handles, and recent air work to jobs@fly98.5.com.

Alvin 'A-Rich' Richardson





