-
Country Brand Manager/On-Air Personality Sought
by Jeff Lynn
May 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Country consultants ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER are recruiting for an opening for a Brand Manager/prime time personality at a Country client station in what is described as one of the most livable cities in the U.S. Those wishing to be considered must have three years of full-time management, on-air, and production experience while understanding digital and social media branding, and possessing a knowledge of Country music.
Apply to A&O&B’s KENNY JAY here.