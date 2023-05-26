Searching For Brand Manager

Country consultants ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER are recruiting for an opening for a Brand Manager/prime time personality at a Country client station in what is described as one of the most livable cities in the U.S. Those wishing to be considered must have three years of full-time management, on-air, and production experience while understanding digital and social media branding, and possessing a knowledge of Country music.

Apply to A&O&B’s KENNY JAY here.





