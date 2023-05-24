Scott (Photo: Facebook)

Just days after departing the PD/afternoon host job at CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNNF (94.1 CAT COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI (NET NEWS 5/24), PATRICK SCOTT started his new job TODAY (5/26), returning to the LEXINGTON, KY market by joining LM COMMUNICTIONS as PD for Hot AC WCDA (HITS 106.3) and Classic Hits WGKS (KISS 96.9). He'll also do afternoons at KISS.

Prior to WNNF, SCOTT worked in LEXINGTON at CUMULUS' Top 40 station WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON, where he was also PD and afternoon driver.

SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, "I’m so appreciative for [company owner] LYNN MARTIN and [GM] CRAIG OLIVE for this opportunity! I love LEXINGTON, and I’m so excited to be back in the Bluegrass! I’m looking forward to continuing the success of both stations!"

