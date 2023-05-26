Available In June

Boutique artist services company PLATOON will release "GROWIN’ UP COUNTRY VOL. 1" on FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd. The nine-track album highlights Country stars BRETT YOUNG, MICKEY GUYTON, and RAELYNN, along with some of NASHVILLE’s other writers and producers, including CALE DODDS, LACI KAYE BOOTH and JADE EAGLESON. The lead track, “ILY (Family)” by YOUNG, is available now.

"Having two daughters, I hear a lot of children’s music,” YOUNG told PEOPLE. “This one immediately felt different. It felt special. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Executive Producer and artist JADEN MICHAELS said, "Having grown up listening to Country music, I always had my favorite artists on repeat, so bringing an album to life that is tailor-made for children is so meaningful to me. Being a mom and getting to share this with my little girl is so full-circle, and I hope the next generation of Country music fans and their parents enjoy this collection of songs together.”

