New

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC/CHAPEL HILL, NC is adding a weekly show from GREENSBORO's long-running slam poetry and spoken word performance show THE POETRY CAFE, airing SUNDAYS at 6p (ET) starting MAY 28th. The stage version has been hosted by JOSEPHUS THOMPSON III since 2009.

With the addition of the new show, REVEAL moves to 4p SUNDAYS, replacing an airing of BBC WORLD NEWS, which continues weekdays at 9a. And WUNC is filling the gap left by the end of the syndicated "THE TAKEAWAY" with the syndicated "ON POINT" for noon weekdays and 9p MONDAYS through THURSDAYS, starting JUNE 5th.

« see more Net News