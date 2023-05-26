New Rock Station For Athens, OH

JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING Hot AC WXTQ (POWER 105.5)/ATHENS, OH, has flipped to Classic Rock. WXTQ is now "Pure Rock, 105 XTQ". The switch took place at 8:30 FRIDAY morning with AC/DC “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)”.

Dir./Radio Operations JJ HALE and RODNEY ‘PORTERHOUSE’ TOMBLIN will host mornings from 6-10am. LIZZARD’ HUBER will join them from 8-10am and then continue in middays until 2pm. SUZY WAUD is set to host PM Drive.

The move follows the acquisition of WXTQ and WATH/W247DR last DECEMBER.













