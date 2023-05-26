Best Local Radio Station For Savannah

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WIXV (I-95)/SAVANNAH, GA was named "Best Local Radio Station" in SAVANNAH IN CONNECT's 2023 BEST OF SAVANNAH AWARDS. I-95 beat out nine other local radio stations for the title, winners are nominated and voted on by the public.

PD BILLIE MARSHALL said, "We already knew our listeners rocked, but for them to take time out of their day to vote I-95 'The Best of' is an incredible honor!"

OM DJ RAX added, "I'm so proud of BILLIE and our team at WIXV. They are truly amazing, and they understand the assignment. A huge thanks to our listeners who make what we do worthwhile and to all our fans who voted for us – THANK YOU!”

« see more Net News