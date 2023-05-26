The CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS community comes together under one roof for education, connection, and inspiration. MOMENTUM 2023 kicks off in ORLANDO full of speakers, performances, breakouts, workshops, and networking this WEDNESDAY (5/31).



Registration is now closed, but there's an On Demand option here. To see the full schedule of speakers, performances, and breakout session go here. If you're headed to ORLANDO you may want to download or update the CMB APP.



Make sure to look for and say hello to ALL ACCESS' CCM Format Editor Todd Stach.

