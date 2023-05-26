King (Photo: Alex Sharp)

AVERY KING, the former Dir./Publicity at ELICITY PR, is launching her own public relations firm, KING PUBLICITY, in NASHVILLE. KING spent the last seven years with ELICITY, representing clients including EASTON CORBIN, BEN RECTOR, and rising artists CARTER FAITH, AUSTIN BURKE, and many others.

Earlier this year, KING was featured in ALL ACCESS's “Women to Watch" column and, in 2022, she was named as one of NASHVILLE’s "Top 30 under 30" by the CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION. This was KING’s second “30 Under 30” nomination, following her 2021 honor with THE NASHVILLE BRIEFING. In addition to her work with ELICITY, KING also spent many years leading the board of SOLID, a local, music industry non-profit, where she coordinated efforts to raise more than $400,000 for the organization. She was a driving force behind the group’s launch of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force, a coordinated effort to increase representation in the industry.

KING will continue to represent clients CARTER FAITH, AARON WATSON, AUSTIN BURKE, and ANNA ROSE. Reach out to her at avery@kingpublicity.com.

« see more Net News