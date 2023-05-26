-
KMYZ (Z-104.5 The Edge)/Tulsa Announces Low Dough Birthday Show
by Shawn Alexander
May 30, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative KMYZ (Z-104.5 THE EDGE)/TULSA has announced THE EDGE LOW DOUGH BIRTHDAY SHOW is happening SUNDAY, JULY 2nd at CAIN’S BALLROOM. The lineup features lovelytheband, COLONY HOUSE, and LITTLE IMAGE.
THE EDGE wanted to make this year's celebration affordable to everyone, so tickets are only $10.45. More info and tickets available here.