Rita Bentley, Creator Of WRVQ (Q94)/Richmond's 'Betty Bodine,' Pens Book
'Bodine, The Early Years Of Betty Bodine'
May 30, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
As part of then-CLEAR CHANNEL Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND's Q MORNING ZOO, RITA BENTLEY developed the character of BETTY BODINE, who appeared on the show for over 20 years. BENTLEY has published a book detailing BETTY BODINE. BODINE, THE EARLY YEARS OF BETTY BODINE is now available on AMAZON.
