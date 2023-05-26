Available Now

As part of then-CLEAR CHANNEL Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND's Q MORNING ZOO, RITA BENTLEY developed the character of BETTY BODINE, who appeared on the show for over 20 years. BENTLEY has published a book detailing BETTY BODINE. BODINE, THE EARLY YEARS OF BETTY BODINE is now available on AMAZON.

You can find BODINE, THE EARLY YEARS OF BETTY BODINE on AMAZON here.

