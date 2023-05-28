Wallen (Photo: David Lehr)

After holding for three consecutive weeks at #2 on the MEDIABASE Country airplay chart, BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC artist MORGAN WALLEN finally tops this week's chart with "Last Night," which rises to summit in only its 13th week. The reigning ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Male Artist of the Year's other current Country single, "One Thing At A Time," is also in the Top 10, moving 7-8 in its 15th week.

Elsewhere on the chart, DAN + SHAY move 4-2 with "You." And new to the Top 10 this week is KEITH URBAN's "Brown Eyes Baby," which rises from #11.

Poised to crack the Top 10 next week is JON PARDI, who rises 12-11 with "Your Heart or Mine."

