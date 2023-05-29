Fill 'Em Up!

NEW SOUTH RADIO's JACKSON, MS cluster came together for the community in an 11-hour remote broadcast food drive on FRIDAY (5/26) at two nearby KROGER locations.

Together, Top 40 WYOY (Y101), AC WJKK (MIX 98.7), Country WUSJ (US 96.3), Classic Country WHJT (93.5 THE LEGEND), WHJT-HD2 (BLUES 93.1), & Rhythm AC WIIN (102.1 THE BOX), collected a total of 9,000 pounds of food (7,947 meals) for the MISSISSIPPI FOOD NETWORK to benefit hungry children across the state who do not have steady meals once school lets out for the summer.

Y101 PD MATT MONY said, "This group of stations is incredible. We ask for help, and the listeners rise to the occasion. It’s so refreshing to see radio and the community thriving in JACKSON."

NEW SOUTH OM JAN MICHAELS commented, "This is my hometown, and it’s such a great feeling to use our stations to give back to our community like this."

US 96.3 & 93.5 The Legend PD TRACI LEE added, "It absolutely breaks our hearts to think of the families struggling with food insecurity in our state. But if there’s one thing I know, our listeners will answer the call over and over again. MISSISSIPPI may be last in a lot of things, but we’re not last in heart. We have the most giving people and we’re all honored to give them a vehicle to be able to help their neighbors. This is what makes local radio great."

