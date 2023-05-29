Blasting Off With Aversa, Rochelle, Robby, Kermit, Ross, Patty, Joe Nolan, Mark & Blanks

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ welcomed the “unofficial start of summer” at the JERSEY SHORE with station morning traffic host JOE NOLAN’s FIRST DAY OF SUMMER BLAST OFF which kicked off on the ROBBY & ROCEHLLE wake up show and continued throughout the Midday with RALPHIE AVERSA.

The broadcast took place at THE CRAB’S CLAW in LAVALETTE, NJ, marking the 30th ANNIVERSARY from its beginnings at WPLJ/NEW YORK and WCBS-F/NEW YORK and benefiting THE MAUREEN E NOLAN FOUNDATION.

There were plenty of stars on hand to celebrate with both BLAST OFF alum SCOTT SHANNON and NAOMI DICLEMENTE checking in via phone. SHANNON co-host/broadcaster PATTY STEELE was in the house, along with BRAD BLANKS, ROSS BRITTAIN, STEVE KINGSTON and KERMIT THE WONDER FROG.

Performers/guests included headliner JOHN FORD COLEY, COLLECTIVE SOUL’s ED ROLAND, “AMERICAN IDOL” alum and NEW JERSEY native COLE HALLMAN and up and coming GARDEN STATE singer/songwriter JAKE THISTLE, as well as former NEW YORK YANKEE and YES NETWORK Analyst – JERSEY SHORE local TODD FRAZIER.

107.1 THE BOSS VP/Programming ROBBY BRIDGES said, “It was a special day and a heck of a lot of fun to bring this JERSEY tradition to life once again on the radio and we are thrilled to work with JOE and the foundation on it each year. Thank you to our team and to our sponsor, AUTOLAND, for making it happen. It’s gonna be another great summer!”

