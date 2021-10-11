Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miguel Holds Top Spot; Taylor Top 10; NF Top 15; Guetta & Co. Top 20

* MIGUEL spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Sure Thing"

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Karma," and +1045 spins

* TOOSII is +536 spins, climbing 15*-12* with "Favorite Song"

* NF goes top 15 with "HAPPY," up 18*-15* and +373 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY move inside the top 20 with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," rising 22*-19* and +442 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY are +1167 and leap 27*-23* with "Cupid"

* POST MALONE has the top debut at 29* with "Mourning," up 1821 spins

* DUA LIPA returns with "Dance The Night" at 34* with 1847 spins

* BAKAR debuts at 40* with "Hell N Back"

Rhythmic: Toosii New #1; Drake Runner Up; NLE Choppa/Lil Wayne Top 10; Lil Durk/J. Cole Top 15

* TOOSII takes over the top spot, climbing 2*-1* with "Favorite Song," up 581 spins

* DRAKE has the new runner up, moving 6*-2* with "Search & Rescue" and +343 spins

* NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE goes top 10 with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 11*-10* and +355 spins

* SZA is knocking on the door of another top 10 with "Snooze," up 13*-11* and +440 spins

* LIL DURK goes top 15, vaulting 28*-15* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, and +1421 spins

* COI LERAY is top 20 with "Bops" up 25*-19* and +272 spins

* PITBULL ft. LIL JON go 31*-23* with "Jumpin," up 291 spins

* KALI has the top debut at 27* with "Area Codes," up 619 spins

* POST MALONE has an impressive debut, as well, with "Mourning" at 30* and +786 spins

* RAYE debuts at 37* with "Flip A Switch," featuring COI LERAY

* iCANDY debuts at 38* with "Keep Dat"

Urban: Metro 'Creepin'" New #1; Ice Spice 'Mood' Runner Up; Drake 'Search' Top 10

* METRO BOOMIN takes the top of the Urban chart with "Creepin'" featuring THE WEEKND, & 21 SAVAGE up 3*-1* and +524 spins

* ICE SPICE is the new runner up, moving 6*-2* with "In Ha Mood," up 417 spins

* DRAKE goes top 10 and rises 11*-9* with "Search & Rescue," up 139 spins

* SZA is top 15 with "Snooze" moving 19*-15* and +501 spins

* LIL DURK soars 31*-16* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, up 1111 spins

* ROD WAVE is top 20 with "Fight The Feeling," moving 24*-20* and +236 spins

* YOUNG NUDY moves 40*-30* with "Peaches & Eggplants" at +471 spins

* DANIEL CAESAR debuts at 35* with "Always," up 289 spins

* TINK enters at 37* with "Fake Love"

* AMBRE debuts at 39* with "I'm Baby," featuring JVCK JAMES

* J. LOCK enters at 40* with "Selfish," featuring RL

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Sheeran Runner Up; Pink Nearing Top 5; Taylor Closing In On Top 10; Kelly Top 15

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 13th week with "Flowers"

* ED SHEERAN remains at 2* with "Eyes Closed," up 173 spins and only one of two songs over 5000 spins

* PINK is only 15 spins away from the top 5 as "TRUSTFALL" goes 7*-6* and is +142 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ leap 10*-8* with "Calm Down," up 637 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is heading toward the top 10 with "Karma," up 14*-11*, up 338 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON goes top 15 with "Mine," up 16*-15*

* LUKE COMBS soars into the top 20 with "Fast Car," up 23*-18* and +361 spins

* MAROON 5 vault 39*-28* with "Middle Ground," up 472 spins

* DUA LIPA has the top debut at 30* with "Dance The Night," with 529 spins

* JP SAXE debuts at 39* with "I Don't Miss You"

* ANDY GRAMMER enters at 40* with "Love Is The New Money"

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Retain Top Spot; Jelly Roll Top 3; Ayron Jones Top 15

* FOO FIGHTERS hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Rescued"

* JELLY ROLL hit the top 3 with "NEED A FAVOR," up 4*-3* and +70 spins

* STAIND are up nearly 100 spins as they move 9*-8* with "Lowest In Me"

* AYRON JONES goes top 15 with "Blood In The Water"

* BUSH is top 20, rising 22*-19* with "All Things Must Change," up 119 spins

* COREY TAYLOR leaps 28*-22* with "Beyond," up 161 spins

* BAD OMENS leap 29*-24* with "The Death Of Peace Of Mind," up 126 spins

* SEVENDUST debut at 32* with "Everything"

* POP EVIL enter at 33* with "Skeletons"

* HARDY comes aboard at 36* with "SOLD OUT"

* GXTP debut at 38* with "Contraband," featuring TOMMY LEE

* BRING ME THE HORIZON enter at 40* with "LosT"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Revivalists Runner Up; Portugal Top 5

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 3rd week at #1 with "Rescued"

* THE REVIVALISTS are now the runner up with "Kid"

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 5 with "DUMMY."

* DIRTY HEADS leap 9*-7* with "Rescue Me," up 76 spins

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS are on the cusp of the top 10, up 14*-11* in their third week with "Stuck," up 160 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS are now top 15, up 16*-14* with "Empty Nest"

* SMASHING PUMPKINS go top 20 with "Spellbinding"

* There were no debuts this week

Triple A: Boygenius Holds Top Spot #1; Foo Fighters Top 10; Grouplove, Bully Top 15

* BOYGENIUS spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Not Strong Enough"

* FOO FIGHTERS enter the top 10, up 11*-7* with "Rescued"

* GROUPLOVE go top 15, up 19*-14* with "Hello"

* BULLY also enters the top 15, climbing 18*-15* with "Lose You"

* THE NATIONAL surge into the top 20 with "The Alcott," featuring TAYLOR SWIFT, up 94 spins, and rising 29*-19*

* WUNDERHOUSE debuts at 27* with "Purple"

