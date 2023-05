Davis (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX reports that CLIVE DAVIS is developing a documentary on his annual pre-GRAMMY Awards party. DAVIS showed guests a trailer for the documentary, tentatively titled, "THE GREATEST PARTY EVER," at his annual MEMORIAL DAY party at his estate in POUND RIDGE, NY.

DAVIS has hosted the pre-GRAMMY party since 1976.

PAGE SIX has more.

