Kaytranada (Photo: Instagram)

Rapper and producer KAYTRANADA is set to headline ATLANTA's MILK & COOKIES FESTIVAL this FRIDAY (6/2). The festival is a collaboration with RENDERATL, a three-day tech, software and music conference.

MILK & COOKIES Dir./Artist and Sponsor Relations JHORDAN GIBBS commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with RENDERATL in bringing KAYTRANADA to the stage. Our shared objective is to curate an experience that merges enjoyment with engagement, and we firmly believe that KAYTRANADA's music, complemented by our unique entertainment approach, will generate an unforgettable evening."

More information is available here.





« see more Net News