Local Sales Deal

Local advertising sales for RADIO ONE KEY WEST Yacht Rock WKEY (KEY 93.7)/KEY WEST will be handled by MICHAEL STAPLEFORD's MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC., operator of crosstown News-Talk WPIK-WKEZ (KEYS TALK 96.9/102.5) and Dance WGAY (PARTY 105.7).

“As a part-time resident of KEY WEST, it is difficult for me to operate with a 'boots on the ground' type sales role, so I am thrilled to have tapped MICHAEL to be the official sales arm of WKEY 93.7 effective immediately.” said WKEY owner BUDDY SHULA. “There are few broadcasters that I respect more than Michael Stapleford. Not only does he know all aspects of radio, but he is a stellar person. I could not be happier to be working with and learning from MIKE and his decades of radio ownership."

STAPLEFORD said, “My wife DIANA, who is our Vice President of Corporate Operations, and me are excited about this opportunity to combine the sales of our two KEY WEST stations, with BUDDY’s WKEY-FM. We all share the same passion for radio, and I truly believe this will give KEY WEST radio advertisers a larger choice regarding ideas, demographics, geography and most importantly, results. We look forward to giving our current clients, and new advertisers the options of three great radio stations in KEY WEST.”

