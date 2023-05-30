Fun Day

CUMULUS MEDIA R&B WQQK (92Q)/NASHVILLE will hold “FAMILY DAY IN THE PARK” this SATURDAY (6/3) at HADLEY PARK from 2p-6p (CT).

The free Community event will feature live music from local artists including CUPID, THE HADLEY PARK LINE DANCERS, and local artists will highlight local Black-owned businesses, colleges, and charities. In addition, 92Q will present the inaugural “KWAME L. LILLARD Community Service Award” to NASHVILLE-based journalist VICKI YATES.

VP/Urban Formats & PD KENNY SMOOV said, “KWAME LILLARD lived his life with an energy that is also a key part of what makes 92Q special, A keen awareness of community. He understood the importance of the community working together and striving to build upon what our ancestors left us. This award will be given yearly to a person who strives to make our community stronger, better, and leaves a positive legacy for the next generation.”

CUMULUS MEDIA/NASHVILLE Dir. Promotions & Marketing KRISTA HAYES added, “FAMILY DAY IN THE PARK’s purpose is to strengthen the place we call home and help promote family values, healthy environmental outlets, and pride here in our city. We’re so thrilled to bring this event back and support small businesses, plus we have some huge surprises for our attendees this year!”

