With the MEMORIAL DAY weekend in play, iHEARTMEDIA promos not only remained at the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 22-28 but the number of spots aired ballooned from 84,170 to 127,558 week-to-week. iHEART also landed in tenth place with promos for the "FREEWAY PHANTOM" podcast. The top paid advertiser this week was THE HOME DEPOT, swapping slots with PROGRESSIVE.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 1275558 instances)

2. THE HOME DEPOT (#3; 69806)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 49922)

4. UPSIDE (#4; 43343)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 41243)

6. BABBEL (#6; 37849)

7. LOWE'S (#8; 35214)

8. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#12; 27202)

9. VERIZON WIRELESS (#30; 27162)

10. FREEWAY PHANTOM PODCAST (--; 26784)

