iHeartMedia Promos, The Home Depot Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For May 22-29
by Perry Michael Simon
May 30, 2023 at 7:47 AM (PT)
With the MEMORIAL DAY weekend in play, iHEARTMEDIA promos not only remained at the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 22-28 but the number of spots aired ballooned from 84,170 to 127,558 week-to-week. iHEART also landed in tenth place with promos for the "FREEWAY PHANTOM" podcast. The top paid advertiser this week was THE HOME DEPOT, swapping slots with PROGRESSIVE.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 1275558 instances)
2. THE HOME DEPOT (#3; 69806)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 49922)
4. UPSIDE (#4; 43343)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 41243)
6. BABBEL (#6; 37849)
7. LOWE'S (#8; 35214)
8. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#12; 27202)
9. VERIZON WIRELESS (#30; 27162)
10. FREEWAY PHANTOM PODCAST (--; 26784)