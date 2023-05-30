Lynn

Country/Americana singer-songwriter MAKAYLA LYNN has been signed in a co-partnership deal between KEITH STEGALL's DREAMLINED ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and WRENSONG ENTERTAINMENT, both in NASHVILLE. The CANADIAN-born LYNN is a two-time East Coast Music Award winner in her native country. LYNN, who is managed by EXIT 81 MGMT., is working on an album with STEGALL and his co-producer/daughter, JEN STEGALL.

KEITH STEGALL said, "MAKAYLA is wise beyond her years and blessed with the gifts of writing and performing that is beyond explanation."

WRENSONG ENTERTAINMENT Pres./owner REE GUYER added, "When looking for an artist/writer that we want to work with, we want someone who has an outstanding voice, a skilled instrumentalist, a charismatic and authentic personality, a dynamic performer, a brilliant songwriter, with a strong work ethic. It is hard to find all of the above in one artist/writer, yet MAKAYLA LYNN has it all. We are so excited and privileged to work with her. She is an international superstar in the making."

Hear LYNN's latest release, "Oldest Daughter," here.

