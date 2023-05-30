Debuts Today

HEARTPODCASTS and SCHOOL OF HUMANS have launched a 10-part true crime podcast on the cult leader dubbed the "CHARLES MANSON of SOUTH AFRICA." "QUEEN HAVOC AND HER MURDER CULT," hosted by filmmaker KURT KUBICEK, tells the story of CECELIA STEYN and her "ELECTUS PER DEUS" cult that murdered 11 people in four years.

The show is debuting TODAY (5/30) with two episodes; subsequent episodes will be posted weekly on TUESDAYS.

