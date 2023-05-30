-
Superadio To Debut 'Hip Hop @ 50' Specials In June
by Pete Jones
May 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM (PT)
SUPERADIO NETWORKS is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with an 8-hour radio special, "HIP HOP @ 50", featuring some of the most influential artists from 1973-2023.
SUPERADIO has had radio and record professionals voting at VOTEM.COM for ten artists in five categories, who have been the most influential artists in Hip Hop's history. "HIP HOP @ 50" will reveal the top vote-getters during a series of two-hour specials hosted co-hosted by ICE CUBE. The shows will air on four consecutive JUNE weekends.
Get more information from SUPERADIO at affiliaterelations@superadio.com.