Davis (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

AUDIBLE has inked a new podcast label co-founded by VIOLA DAVIS to a multi-project exclusive deal. ASHÉ AUDIO VENTURES, formed by DAVIS and JULIUS TENNON's JUVEE PRODUCTIONS and MAURÍCIO and KATIE MOTA's WISE ENTERTAINMENT, will begin releasing new podcasts through AUDIBLE in 2024. DAVIS' audiobook for "FINDING ME" won a GRAMMY this year.

DAVIS said, “After the outpouring of love for FINDING ME, I'm excited for the opportunities that ASHÉ AUDIO VENTURES and AUDIBLE will create for memorable stories to be both explored and celebrated in a meaningful new way -- a way that spans borders and connects us to a shared human experience.”

MAURÍCIO MOTA said, “ASHÉ is a Yoruba word that means the power to make things come to life with your voice. When we started to talk to JULIUS and VIOLA about exploring the audio renaissance, it was clear that they were the right partners for us, and together, AUDBILE is the perfect home for us to reach worldwide audiences.”

TENNON said, “We spent more than two years deep diving into the US and international audio spaces with WISE ENTERTAINMENT and identified AUDIBLE as the perfect collaborator. We’re excited to bring new stories to global communities in this endeavor.”

AUDIBLE STUDIOS Head ZOLA MASHARIKI said, “VIOLA DAVIS’ distinctive vision, curatorial spirit and unparalleled performances have touched audiences in so many ways -- all of which is a testament to her well-deserved EGOT. In this partnership with VIOLA DAVIS, JULIUS TENNON, MAURÍCIO MOTA, AND KATIE MOTA, we are honored to bring their original audio entertainment exclusively to our listeners worldwide. ASHÉ’s mission resonates and aligns deeply with AUDIBLE, and we look forward to introducing original projects that reflect our collective ethos.”

« see more Net News