Weatherford

Former ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE and PBS affiliate WPBA-TV/ATLANTA SVP/GM and COO JOHN WEATHERFORD III died FRIDAY (5/26) from complications of pancreatic cancer, reports the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO.

WEATHERFORD headed WABE and WPBA-TV in 2004-15, following a 15 year stint consulting and independently producing television programming; he previously spent 15 years as a reporter/anchor/producer at then-CBS affiliate WAGA-TV/ATLANTA and six years at WFBC-TV, WFBC-A, and WFBC-F/GREENVILLE, SC after his start at WGAU-A/ATHENS, GA. He was inducted into the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame on JANUARY 24, 2019.

