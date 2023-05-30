Seaforth (Photo: Nolan Knight)

Australian duo SEAFORTH has parted ways with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. Originally signed to SONY's RCA NASHVILLE imprint in 2018, they were later shifted to the label group's ARISTA NASHVILLE imprint until it was dissolved earlier this year (NET NEWS 3/23), and had not yet been reassigned to one of the other imprints since they did not have a current radio single. They will independently release new song, "Get The Girl," on FRIDAY, JUNE 16th, and are promising a new song every six weeks after that.

The duo's TOM JORDAN and MITCH THOMPSON shared the news on social media late last week, writing, “As of today, we have amicably parted ways with SONY NASHVILLE and are officially a fully independent artist. SONY was great to us, supported us when times were tough, and we owe a lot to them for what we have achieved thus far."

The post continued, “Over time, it honestly just became a very emotional challenge for us to persevere through certain things behind the scenes. Although it ultimately took us a while to get here, anyone who knows us knows that this is the best decision for all parties involved, SONY included.

"A lot of life happens in six years, but our ambitions and passion have not wavered since we moved to NASHVILLE, bright-eyed and relatively green at 23. it just got a little clouded. We truly believe that a big change like this will inspire a whole new life for SEAFORTH, and it honestly already has." Read the rest of their message here.

