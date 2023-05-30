Wedding In The Works

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist TREA LANDON “got the girl” over MEMORIAL DAY weekend. The "Get The Girl" singer got engaged to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./Creative AUBREY RUPE during a camping trip in GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK.

The GEORGIA native's recent singles include “Whatcha Know Good,” released earlier this year, followed by “4 Low High” last month. He is on the road throughout the summer, including a stop in NASHVILLE for CMA FEST on FRIDAY, JUNE 9th.

