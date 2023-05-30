Stewart

BILL “STU” STEWART, the former PD/morning host of iHEARTMEDIA Country KASH (KASH Country) and Top 40 sister KGOT/ANCHORAGE, AK, has headed to MONTANA, named the new Dir./Content for the five-station TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BILLINGS cluster, effective immediately. STEWART will oversee Brand Management and Director of Content duties for Country KCTR (CAT COUNTRY 102.9), AC KKBR (MIX 97.1), Classic Rock KMHK (103.7 THE HAWK), Talk KBUL-A/K277DS (970/103.3), and AC KCHH (LITE FM).

STEWART said, "When I first heard of YELLOWSTONE, I thought I was replacing KEVIN COSTNER in season 6 ... Turns out even better, it’s my return to radio and the county seat of YELLOWSTONE in beautiful BILLINGS, MONTANA."

He added, “Seriously, I spent a few days there and the culture and passion for radio is still very strong. Not only is BILLINGS a growing, vibrant market, with less than 1.9% unemployment rate, but the team already in place are incredibly talented, driven and yes, having fun the way radio is supposed to be.

"I really need to thank a lot of people here: First Ms. SAVANNAH BULLARD, TOWNSQUARE Corporate Recruiter who is now working for NASA (Good Luck SAVANNAH). Our SVP KEVIN GODWIN, who really makes things happen in a timely manner, appreciate it. Excited and grateful to our new Market President, KAREN GALLAGHER. Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity to grow the brands, ratings and revenues together and create new events, community entertainment, and help our local businesses grow and thrive in the BIG SKY COUNTRY. Also, I’d like to thank KURT JOHNSON, President of Local Programming for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, and a huge high five to DOUG MONTGOMERY, VP/Country Content. Tapping into both of their programming brains will be so valuable moving forward and growing the TOWNSQUARE brands in BILLINGS and the entire state of MONTANA."

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News