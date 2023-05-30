Gaby Ramos (Photo: Instagram)

The ex-boyfriend of KMRI LLC Spanish Hits KMRI-A (LA MAS PICOSITA)/SALT LAKE CITY host GABY RAMOS has been extradited from MEXICO to the US to face murder charges.

RAMOS, whose real name was GABRIELA SIFUENTES CASTILLA, was murdered at her sister's home. BURCIAGA-PEREA was arrested by MEXICAN authorities in CHIHUAHUA 13 months after her death, and was being held in jail pending extradition (NET NEWS 11/28/22).

The suspect, 36-year-old MANUEL OMAR BURCIAGA-PEREA, was sent back to UTAH where he was placed in the SALT LAKE COUNTY Jail. He faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child for his alleged role in the killing of RAMOS in 2021.

« see more Net News