ABC "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" SATURDAY and SUNDAY co-anchor GIO BENITEZ will host the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF)'s 2023 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS ceremony in WASHINGTON on JUNE 6th. BENITEZ also serves as ABC NEWS' Transportation Correspondent.

In addition, former "THE VOICE" contestant NELSON CADE III will perform as the ceremony's musical guest.

