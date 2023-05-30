Radio Coverage

WESTWOOD ONE will offer coverage of every game in the 2023 NCAA® WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES starting TOMORROW (6/1). The games will air on terrestrial radio stations and on SIRIUSXM.

RYAN RADTKE and CHRIS PLANK will call play-by-play, with DESTINEE MARTINEZ and LEAH (O'BRIEN) AMICO as analysts and TAYLOR DAVIS as field reporter for the championship series in OKLAHOMA CITY.

