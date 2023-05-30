Coming Thursday

The latest podcast from ADAM MCKAY’s HYPEROBJECT INDUSTRIES and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is an eight-episode series on the deaths of some of the biggest names in 1940s and 1950s HOLLYWOOD. "DEATH ON THE LOT," hosted by MCKAY, will debut on JUNE 1st with all episodes available to subscribers of THE BINGE that day and the eight episodes posting weekly for users of other platforms.

The series is a follow-up to MCKAY's "DEATH AT THE WING," which looked at the death of basketball prospects of the 1980s. Among the stories covered in the first season will be the deaths of JOHN WAYNE, JAMES DEAN, ERROL FLYNN, HATTIE MCDANIEL, GEORGE REEVES, JOHN GARFIELD, and gangster WILLIE BIOFF; interviews with RON HOWARD, JAMES CROMWELL, and LEE GRANT, among many others, will shed light on the stories.

MCKAY said, “The first season of 'DEATH AT THE WING' was one of the most satisfying and fascinating projects I've ever personally been a part of. It combined a real life murder mystery, history and incredible personal stories to paint a truly unique portrait of the 1980s. Now we're looking at the 40's and 50's through the lens of a spate of tragic and bizarre deaths in HOLLYWOOD.”

