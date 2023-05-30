Ross (Picture: Facebook)

RON ROSS made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page, saying “I got a gig,” and will be joining MANNING MEDIA Hot AC WAFY (KEY 103)/FREDERICK, MD for afternoons.

“I'll be the new afternoon drive guy for the RON ROSS Ride Home, 3 pm - 7 pm on KEY 103, right here in my hometown of FREDERICK, MD. You can listen wherever you are at KEY 103, on the KEY 103 app, and yes, it's ALEXA compatible too. I'm so excited to be joining the team at KEY being live and local and working for the same company where I started my career, 40, yes I said 40 years ago. First day is this FRIDAY, JUNE 2, for the Fri-hi-hi-day Celebration!! Join me as I play the most music, have some info you can use, and we have a little fun!

