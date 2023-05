Sold

KMMR RADIO, INC. is selling Variety KMMR/MALTA, MT to KMMR MUSTANG RADIO, LLC for $280,000.

In another filing with the FCC, COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. is selling Religion KAWX/MENA, AR to BOTT RADIO NETWORK's COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC. for $35,000.

« see more Net News