Kroeger Media

MYTOWN MEDIA flipped two of its Rock stations to Adult Hits at KRZD (K298CI) and AM 1550/SPRINGFIELD, MO, and sister KWXD-FM/JOPLIN-PITTSBURG, MO, installing KROEGER MEDIA's BOB FM format ('80s... '90s... Whatever!) on FRIDAY, MAY 26th.

