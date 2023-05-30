Most Added

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' BRIAN KELLEY and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "See You Next Summer." It debuts with 80 MEDIABASE stations, 77 of them new this week. The song, about a summer romance that nobody wants to end, was produced by DANN HUFF and written by DAVID GARCIA, MICHAEL HARDY and HILLARY LINDSEY.

Country radio got three other new singles going for adds YESTERDAY (5/30), and they take the week's second, third and fourth most-added slots. Given the time of year, it's unsurprising that all but one of the top four songs this week are summer-themed.

JAKE OWEN's "On The Boat Again" (BIG LOUD RECORDS) launches with 67 first-week stations, followed by LAINEY WILSON's "Watermelon Moonshine" (BROKEN BOW RECORDS) with 63 (all but 10 of them new this week). CATIE OFFERMAN's "I Just Killed A Man" (MCA NASHVILLE), the only one of the week's new songs not tied to the season, starts with 26 new stations, joining one that went on the song early.

