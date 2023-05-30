DaniLeigh (Photo: YouTube)

DANILEIGH, born DANIELLE LEIGH CURIEL, was arrested in MIAMI by the police for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and damaging property while driving under the influence, reported the MIAMI HERALD.

The arrest happened just before 1a (ET) TUESDAY (5/30) after witnesses reported seeing DANILEIGH driving a grey MERCEDES BENZ at a high speed, weaving through traffic, and hitting a motorist on a moped.

According to the MIAMI HERALD, the unnamed moped driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries that included a spinal fracture and a kidney laceration. The driver was taken to a MIAMI hospital for medical care.

To read more of the MIAMI HERALD story , click here.

