Singer DaniLeigh Arrested In Miami For DUI & Alleged Hit-And-Run Accident
by Sam Weaver
May 31, 2023 at 3:36 AM (PT)
DANILEIGH, born DANIELLE LEIGH CURIEL, was arrested in MIAMI by the police for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and damaging property while driving under the influence, reported the MIAMI HERALD.
The arrest happened just before 1a (ET) TUESDAY (5/30) after witnesses reported seeing DANILEIGH driving a grey MERCEDES BENZ at a high speed, weaving through traffic, and hitting a motorist on a moped.
According to the MIAMI HERALD, the unnamed moped driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries that included a spinal fracture and a kidney laceration. The driver was taken to a MIAMI hospital for medical care.
